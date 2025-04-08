Cody Rhodes Explains His Authenticity

– During a recent interview with Pardon My Take, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes explained why he loves pyro so much in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on his authenticity: “It’s always easier [to be the bad guy]. Every week, I think they’re gonna boo me and every week we’ve been lucky where it’s been like, no, we like you. I genuinely find a surprise every night, the way they do my entrance, I’m surrounded by all this pyro and then it does these sparks and then I can really hear the audience and it’s legit the coolest thing ever. I don’t know, I don’t know the formula, I think there’s an element of being in the family and the love they had with my dad and the connection we had.”

On why everything about him is real: “I think it’s cause I took them on the full ride from the time I was back at WWE — also, with the suspension of disbelief and what we do, everything about me is [real]. I don’t have a character, I am me and I’m really happy that it has worked out. I’m always expecting like, yup, Barclays or something, or Chicago is notoriously a tough wrestling market and then in those places, they’re like, nah he’s cool. I’m very lucky. At a certain point, who knows, but it’s very blessed.”

Cody Rhodes defends his WWE Undisputed Championship against John Cena later this month at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.