Cody Rhodes Explains His Stance On Lying, Says It ‘Can’t Be About Anything Serious’

A couple of years ago, Bryan Danielson said in an interview that he loved to lie because Cody Rhodes taught him how fun lying is. In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), Rhodes explained his stance on lying and what are the rules for a ‘Cody Lie’.

He said: “Bryan Danielson put it out there and I didn’t love it at first, but I can lean into it a little bit — there’s a thing in the industry called a ‘Cody Lie’. I don’t love the term, but I have been known to make hyperbole of things on occasion. The rule is: it can never be about anything serious.“