Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Owes One to JD McDonagh

During this week's What Do You Wanna Talk About?, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes recalled an incident during an instance of working an Over The Top Wrestling event in Ireland. Because Cody didn't listen to the referee's call to end the match, it went longer than originally planned. As a result, it affected JD McDonagh's scheduled title match that night against Mark Haskins. Cody says he now feels he owes some time to McDonagh as a result.

Cody Rhodes on competing on an Over The Top Wrestling show in Ireland: “During my Indie run, I didn’t always pay attention to what the local independent was doing. You just saw it on your calendar, you go there, you knew who you were wrestling. I didn’t know about the ins and outs and the champions of this independent territory. I didn’t get any of this. There is a show in Ireland, OTT, very well done, one of the best ones going. They promoted me coming there and I had seen it before. They throw my picture on the screen, the place loses their mind, they make this great poster with me coming. It’s me, front and center. Not paying much attention to what’s going on.”

On going on longer than planned for his match at the event: “I have a triple threat match. I had this ring that people would kiss. I spent about 20 minutes goofing around in the crowd, Indie-ing about. We’re not under any time constraints. Apparently, we were. Referee tells me I have to wrap it up and go home. On an Indie show. I don’t get hot that often. I don’t think I do. I try to disguise it. I had to tell the guy, ‘We’re going to go home when we go home.’ We went on for another 10 to 12 minutes. Got to it.”

On how the match took away time from JD McDonagh in the main event against Mark Haskins: “Then, I spent another 30 minutes goofing around, glad-handing, having a great time, loving Ireland. Came to the back and there was a cold air. I knew something was wrong, but not what. Go into the locker room, no one is speaking directly to me. No one. You could tell something was up. Very cold. Get home. A few weeks later, JD McDonagh, who we know and love, gets into a Twitter spat with Brandi (Rhodes). Apparently, that was JD McDonagh’s big title match for the OTT Championship that night. Because I had gone to the lengths I had gone, the public trans leaves at 10:30.”

On feeling he owes McDonagh for the slight: “They had completely checked out. We’re looking at a quarter of the people that were there compared to the beginning. About a quarter left. Everyone had to get on the train. They missed his big moment. He was the local hero. We didn’t get a chance to discuss it until I crossed paths with Judgment Day on Monday Night Raw. I feel bad to this day. I feel I owe JD.”

JD McDonagh currently competes in WWE as part of The Judgment Day. He’s one half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions along with Finn Balor.