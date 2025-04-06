Cody Rhodes Explains Why He’s a ‘Pyro Hog’

– During a recent interview with Pardon My Take, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes explained why he loves pyro so much in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on the pyro used for his entrance: “It’s been heavily complained about by some of my peers, but there’s a lot of pyro for my entrance. There’s a third one that may be a little indulgent where I’ll go up on the buckle and they all yell woah at my song. Pyro is hard to get. If you were looking at it like a line by line sheet, I am a pyro hog. Also, Triple H runs the show. I’m his guy. I don’t want to blow that, might have just blown it, but that’s who picks out the pyro.”

On wrestlers who don’t use pyro: “Kevin Owens is the one who’s gone on a rant lately as to why he doesn’t have any pyro. I feel like we can probably spare some pyro for KO. Steve Austin never needed pyro. I’m not going to lie, I don’t mind the whole — give me all the bells and whistles. Some guys are just right there in your face and they didn’t need it, but I don’t mind blowing the sky when I come out there. It’s an exciting moment.”

On hearing someone complain about the pyro: “I heard a guy literally, as I was walking out and the first one burst, tell the rest of the boys that were in gorilla, ‘There goes your Christmas bonus guys.’ A, we don’t get Christmas bonuses; it’s not how the pay works. We’re not taking money from the talent pool for the pyro.”