– During tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank post-show stream, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discussed the shocking return of Ron “R-Truth” Killings at tonight’s premium live event. As noted, R-Truth appeared during the main event, attacking John Cena and helping Cody and Jey Uso win against Cena and Logan Paul.

Cody Rhodes acknowledged the fans chanting “We Want Truth,” thanking fans for letting WWE know they wanted R-Truth back. He stated, “I will say, he asked the big question out of the gate. The truth is you guys wanted Truth, and it is always our job, everybody over here, AAA, it is always our job to give you what you want. Thank you for letting us know. Thank you.”

When asked about R-Truth making a shocking appearance at tonight’s event, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque would only say during tonight’s post-show press conference, “Enjoying the show? All part of the show, man.”

As previously reported, R-Truth announced last weekend that he was leaving WWE after his contract was not renewed.

