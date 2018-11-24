Cody Rhodes Faces Joey Ryan in Staring Contest for IWGP US Title

– After both men suffered recent injuries, Cody Rhodes and Joey Ryan went to a World Series of Wrestling event in Australia this week and took part in an in-ring segment where they had a staring contest. Cody Rhodes even put his IWGP US title on the line for the “bout.” You can check out a video of that segment that was posted on Twitter below.

Ultimately, Brandi Rhodes provided a distraction, so Cody could win the staring contest. Cody and Joey Ryan also shared some photos of them eating lunch together in Australia, which you can see below.