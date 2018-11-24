Quantcast

 

Cody Rhodes Faces Joey Ryan in Staring Contest for IWGP US Title

November 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes

– After both men suffered recent injuries, Cody Rhodes and Joey Ryan went to a World Series of Wrestling event in Australia this week and took part in an in-ring segment where they had a staring contest. Cody Rhodes even put his IWGP US title on the line for the “bout.” You can check out a video of that segment that was posted on Twitter below.

Ultimately, Brandi Rhodes provided a distraction, so Cody could win the staring contest. Cody and Joey Ryan also shared some photos of them eating lunch together in Australia, which you can see below.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Thanksgiving!

A post shared by Joey Ryan (@joeyryan) on

View this post on Instagram

Very normal photos at Pepper Lunch

A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody) on

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Joey Ryan, Jeffrey Harris

