Cody Rhodes Faces Seth Rollins Following Smackdown

May 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes Seth Rollins WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins did battle following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Rhodes defeated Rollins in the match, kicking out of a pinfall after a Pedigree and nailing three Cross Rhodes on his rival.

According to the report, Rollins brought a young fan with a sign about it being his birthday onto the ring apron so that the arena could sing him “Happy Birthday.” You can see a pic from the post-match match and segment below:

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

