Cody Rhodes Faces Seth Rollins Following Smackdown

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins did battle following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Rhodes defeated Rollins in the match, kicking out of a pinfall after a Pedigree and nailing three Cross Rhodes on his rival.

According to the report, Rollins brought a young fan with a sign about it being his birthday onto the ring apron so that the arena could sing him “Happy Birthday.” You can see a pic from the post-match match and segment below: