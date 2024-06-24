wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Brings Fan Into Ring At WWE Live Event

June 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown 5-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes shared a special moment with a fan at a WWE live event on Sunday. Tonight’s show saw Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Champio0nship against Shinsuke Nakamura. After the match, The young fan was brought into the ring and Rhodes hugged him before giving him his weight belt.

WWE posted video of the moment on Twitter, as you can see below:

