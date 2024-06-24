wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Brings Fan Into Ring At WWE Live Event
June 23, 2024 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes shared a special moment with a fan at a WWE live event on Sunday. Tonight’s show saw Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Champio0nship against Shinsuke Nakamura. After the match, The young fan was brought into the ring and Rhodes hugged him before giving him his weight belt.
WWE posted video of the moment on Twitter, as you can see below:
WWE Undisputed Champion @CodyRhodes shares a moment that this young fan will never forget. 🥹❤️#WWEKalamazoo pic.twitter.com/RfJvWSfZf6
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2024