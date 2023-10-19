Cody Rhodes Says WWE Fastlane Press Conference With Jey Uso Was A Top 10 Career Moment

Cody Rhodes has weighed in on his press conference at WWE Fastlane with Jey Uso, calling it a top 10 career moment. The two were a highlight of the post-show press conference, having acknowledged to having had some drinks before the appearance, and Rhodes talked about the experience with WWE Die Woche. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the press conference appearance: “Well, afterwards, I told Jey, ‘That might have been a top ten moment of my career.’ One of the things you can’t see in the press conference is that the media wasn’t really asking…they were just kind of oogling us, and they’re normally a little bit quicker with the questions. A lot of the humor and what was happening, we were just lingering on it. You’ve seen the video, I have no defense for the video other than we were having a very great time. I don’t know if I can top it, press conference wise, I don’t know if I want to try to top it. Next time, I’m just coming in with a sheet of paper, maybe read some stats, some technical information.”

On his approach to the post-show pressers: “I refuse to treat the press conferences as if they are part of the show. I like them to be that comment in the night where we let our guard down a little bit, we do pull the curtain back a little bit, and we talk to…there are members of the media who really want that and then there are members of the media who want a little different. For me, I really love those. I don’t know if I’ll be welcome back or invited back. I don’t know if I can top it. It was a top ten career moment, that press conference.”