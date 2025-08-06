Cody Rhodes Names His Favorite Match of His Career So Far

In an interview with https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAy9I5OMj7s&ab_channel=BillSimmons target=new>Bill Simmons for The Ringer (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about which match of his career is his favorite so far, picking Wrestlemania 39 against Roman Reigns. The match was for the Undisputed WWE Championship, although it wasn’t the one where Rhodes was victorious. That would happen a year later.

Rhodes said: “My favorite match is WrestleMania 39, which is the one where (I don’t win). I probably would’ve been pumped to win, certainly, but there is something about that night where things are happening in the stadium that never happen. He’s got me in the guillotine choke and you hear these old timers, God bless them, talking about ‘just stay right there and the people will react.’ When you’ve seen the amount of cool flips and awesome stuff, sometimes it doesn’t like that’s real anymore. In that moment, I’m just slowly wiggling my head out and I can hear an entire stadium where the sound goes up start to move. I thought, ‘Oh man, they’re into it. How blessed am I that they are into this?’ When it’s that good, it feels completely real. Everything seems real. Roman is the greatest enemy of my life and I’m trying to climb a mountain that is impossible. That acoustic moment for me made it my favorite match of all time. I couldn’t tell anyone that because it’s the saddest ending, but it’s my favorite match.“