Cody Rhodes Feels Embarrassed After AEW Dynamite Loss
– Cody Rhodes was not able to maintain his momentum coming out of Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2021. On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Cody teamed with Lee Johnson against the team of Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall. Anthony Ogogo nailed Cody Rhodes with a punch, allowing Marshall to score the pinfall to win the match. Cody later responded to a fan tweet asking if he was doing OK after getting put to sleep by Ogogo.
Cody tweeted on the loss, “Just embarrassed – never fun looking up at the lights. Cautionary tale: when ogogo learns to fully wrestle, combined with his punching power, we are all screwed.”
Just embarrassed – never fun looking up at the lights
Cautionary tale: when ogogo learns to fully wrestle, combined with his punching power, we are all screwed https://t.co/PDwwDacEz4
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 5, 2021
