Cody Rhodes Felt Like He Let His Documentary Team Down With WrestleMania 39 Loss

Cody Rhodes says he felt like he let the crew for his Peacock documentary down by failing to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes spoke with Sam Roberts about the American Nightmare: Cody Rhodes at the film’s premiere and, when asked how he felt now that it was done, said that he’s proud of it but felt like failing to finish his story let the team down.

“I felt, to be totally honest, I felt like I let the crew down because the documentary is clearly…the guy is supposed to win at the end,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “I felt like I had let them down. You have to let it get out of your hands. It’s about you, you can’t touch it. You have to let them tell their story. I’m very proud of the story they told. I thought it was fair, I thought it was honest.”

He continued, “I have to thank Matt and Nick Jackson for allowing BTE footage and allowing a collaboration to exist in the first place. It’s about me, so I can’t say, ‘it’s amazing, it’s terrible.’ I’m very interested to see how the whole pro wrestling world takes it and if they enjoy it. It was a special thing to film and as much as I was very annoyed by their presence on a regular basis, I was annoyed more when they weren’t there and they were gone. I kept saying, ‘Come back. I’m going to wrestle Brock. It’s a cool thing.’ I hope we can do a part two, I really do. If we can’t, it’s okay, I’m going to make my own part two.”

The documentary is now available to stream on Peacock.