Cody Rhodes Files To Trademark Renaissance Era

Fightful reports that yesterday, Cody Rhodes filed to trademark the term ‘Renaissance Era’, which he coined during a recent interview. He noted that he considers this time in WWE to be that era, as it is outperforming the Attitude Era.

The trademark is for: “Mark For: THE RENAISSANCE ERA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Hooded sweatshirts