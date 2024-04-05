wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Files To Trademark Renaissance Era

April 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 3-18-24 Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

Fightful reports that yesterday, Cody Rhodes filed to trademark the term ‘Renaissance Era’, which he coined during a recent interview. He noted that he considers this time in WWE to be that era, as it is outperforming the Attitude Era.

The trademark is for: “Mark For: THE RENAISSANCE ERA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Hooded sweatshirts

