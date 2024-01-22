Cody Rhodes On Wanting To Finish The Story Before WWE 2K25, How Important 2K24 Cover Is To Him

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes spoke about being on the cover of WWE 2K24 and once again mentioned finishing his story. That is the theme of this year’s game, and Rhodes said if doesn’t finish the story, he doesn’t deserve to be in WWE 2K25. Here are highlights:

On how important being on the cover is: “I put it up there with winning the Royal Rumble, I put it up there with headlining WrestleMania 39. I want to go as far as I can go, and adding the 2K24 cover to that means a whole lot.”

On what happens if he can’t finish the story: “If I haven’t finished the story by WWE 2K25, don’t bring me back for the commercial. Don’t put me on the cover, don’t put me anywhere near it. I won’t deserve it. But it’s fun that this is happening in real time, and we all get to experience it together.”

On Wrestlemania 40: “I’m looking at WrestleMania 40–in my favorite city to wrestle, right next to Wells Fargo Center, where the fans decided to get behind me at a random Money in the Bank–wrestling in front of fans from all over the world, that’s a good place to be. It’s going to be special. I’m looking forward to celebrating 40 years of WrestleMania, especially because it’s in Philly.”