Cody Rhodes On Why He Must Finish the Story, Says He Owes It To The Fans

In an interview with ESPN’s First Take (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes said that he has to finish the story at Wrestlemania 40 for the fans, as he doesn’t want to lose their faith in him.

He said: “Well, if I don’t finish the story, I might as well move over to commentary at that point. I might as well hit the booth. No, it’s a lot of money. But there’s a thing in our world, the good guy, you’ll hear him referred to as the babyface, right. It’s hard enough to be a good guy in 2024, and they’ve rode with me, these fans, they’ve been supportive. They created the ‘We want Cody’ movement, the whole thing. So if I lost again, I feel like you lose their faith. More than anything, even if I didn’t believe, WrestleMania 40, that I was leaving Undisputed WWE Champion, if I didn’t believe, they believe. So I gotta do it for them, and I believe.“