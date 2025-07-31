Cody Rhodes Says He’d Like To Do First Blood, No Ropes Barbed Wire Matches

Cody Rhodes has a couple stipulation matches that he’d like to do at some point, specifically first blood and no ropes barbed wire matches. Rhodes spoke with WFAN for a new interview and during the conversation he was asked if there were any stipulation bouts he’d like to do that he hasn’t.

“For me, I’d be interested in a first blood match,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “The psychology in how you do it and wrestle is really fun. I loved first blood matches. They left a lot of ways you can do it and keep guys whole. First blood is one. Dog collar, I don’t ever see happening because of the neck.”

He continued, “Here is one that I’ve thought about. I don’t know what you’d name it because we have street fights. I don’t know what it would take, I don’t know what we would call it, I used to love when they would do the ropes in barbed wire. Dusty (Rhodes) and Tully (Blanchard). The danger. WWE has done the inferno match with the fire. The danger of getting close. It’s a competitor’s dream. That’s one I’ve thought about a lot. The barbed wire and putting it on the ropes.”

Rhodes is set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.