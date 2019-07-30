wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Confirmed for First Match Announced for AEW on TNT
– AEW Executive Vice President and wrestler Cody Rhodes announced on Twitter last night that he will be part of the first match announced for AEW on TNT. The first matchup will be announced later today at 12:00 pm EST. You can check out his announcement tweet below.
Cody Rhodes wrote on Twitter, “Honored to be part of the 1st match announced for @AEWonTNT. Announcement TOMORROW at 12et.”
As previously reported, AEW will debut its weekly TV series on TNT on Wednesdays at 8:00 pm EST starting October 2. The show will run for two hours, and the first event will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, August 2 at 12:00 pm EST. Ticket sales will start at $20.
