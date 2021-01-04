wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes’ First Nightmare Factory Showcase Online
January 4, 2021 | Posted by
The first Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory Showcase is officially online. Rhodes’ Nightmare Family YouTube account premiered the livestream for the show this afternoon, and you can check it out below. The show has the following card:
* Hayden Backlund vs Logan Taylor
* ︎Audina Divinity & Babie vs Kat Spencer & Brooke Havok
* Battle royal featuring: Cal Flahaven, The Revenant Brian Andrews, KC Rocker, The Warden, Dom Dimaan, The Best Fighter in the World Abraham Storm, Nan Botello, Luca Proctor
* Rosario Grillo & Hotshot Hunter Knott vs “Mr. Nice Guys” – Jacob Ryan & Josh Breezzyy
* Dean Alexander vs Carlie Bravo
