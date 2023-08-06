Cody Rhodes Says He’s Focused On His Own Betterment Now

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Cody Rhodes shared how his perspective on his own career objectives has changed over time (via Fightful). Rhodes explained that he’s currently focusing his energy and attention on chasing his personal accomplishments, knowing that his time in the ring is a limited resource. You can find a highlight and watch the full interview with Rhodes below.

On how his portrayal of his own priorities has altered: “I’m thinking all me, all the time. I joke with some of my other peers that there are guys that will hit you with the, ‘Oh, I’m trying to help you. This will be good for you.’ When you hear it, you’re like, ‘Ah, I feel like this is about you.’ If I’m the one on the receiving end of that conversation, I kind of just want the truth. That’s how I’ve become. It’s something that, in my documentary I talk about, by no means will it ever be important to her, but one of the things about having my daughter was, I lost my sense of BS. It just became, I think I’m pretty good, I’m better, I want to be better, and how much longer do we have on the clock? You feel like it’s never going to end, but it will end at some point. At this moment, I’m not doing any of the things…that is what I was meant to do then, now I feel no problem in saying, ‘Nope, I’m about myself at this moment. I’m about getting it done for me.'”