Cody Rhodes Thinks There’s a Future For Him At WWE Beyond His In-Ring Career

Cody Rhodes says that he has been attending corporate meetings as Undisputed WWE Champion, and he could see a future for him there beyond his in-ring career. Rhodes recently spoke with Cathy Kelley and spoke about his leadership responsibilities as champion, noting that he’s been surprised by some of it.

“There are some things that come with it that were surprising to me,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “It might sound cool, it might sound cheesy. There is an element of leadership involved that they don’t say, they just kind of plug you in. You’re attending corporate meetings and events that you would typically be out of your depth at, and you’re supposed to be there and be on.”

He continued, “That’s something that has really excited me. In the past, I felt like when I had a leadership role in wrestling, I didn’t do well with it. I feel like I failed with it, but I knew why perhaps I failed with it. This has been an opportunity to plug back in. Maybe there is a future beyond the actual wrestling with WWE in a different setting. That’s something I’ve been thinking about lately.”

Rhodes will battle Gunther at WWE Crown Jewel for the men’s Crown Jewel Championship.