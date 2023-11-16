Cody Rhodes Gets Grilled by The Grinch in New Holiday Podcast

– WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has never faced a foe like this before. In a new episode of ‘Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast, Cody Rhodes takes part in a special celebrity interview with none other than The Grinch. The show is part of a brand-new original podcast series from Wondery and Dr. Seuss Enterprises. It stars James Austin Johnson as The Grinch, with the antihero ranting and raving against Christmas cheer while also grilling celebrity guests.

This week’s guest is WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, and the episode is available now at Wondery+. Below are some highlights from the interview sent to us by Wondery:

On if The Grinch could make it as a pro wrestler: “I mean, Grinch, a big thing here is you got height on you. You got size…You have an intimidating presence…You pass what promoters used to call the ‘airport test.’ The Grinch is walking through the airport, people are gonna turn their heads… they’re gonna look, they’re gonna ask, ‘who’s that?’ That’s a huge part of being a WWE superstar or being a pro wrestler in general, is you’ve gotta get people to turn their heads when you walk by and The Grinch does that.”

Cody Rhodes on if the WWE Universe can handle The Grinch’s grievances during Christmas: “Well, I don’t know necessarily if it would be a problem with the Cody Rhodes fan base, but it might be a problem with Cody Rhodes himself… Because we don’t wanna beat around the bush here, Grinch. If we’re talking about Christmas, we’re talking about the holiday season and you’re going out in front of the WWE universe, going out in front of wrestling fans, on television, in the ring, in the arena, and you’re talking about it in a negative way…Well, it’s then my job to defend the holiday and unfortunately, defending the holiday, I might have to become a nightmare…”

Cody on Christmas joy: “I don’t know if you’ve ever heard the footsteps of a little kid. I’m a new father, two years old, last year at Christmas…little kid and those tiny little footsteps and what they sound like and the excitement that comes over them when they see what a Christmas morning really looks like…I feel like you might have in your head what a Christmas morning looks like, but what a Christmas morning really looks like is pure joy. And that word shouldn’t cut you, it shouldn’t get to you. Pure joy, pure happiness.”

The Grinch responding to Cody: “Oh my. OK, Cody. I see what you’re trying to do here and it’s not working!

The new podcast episode will also be available on Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts starting November 20.