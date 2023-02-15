Cody Rhodes Gets Highest-Rated Quarter on WWE RAW For Second Week in a Row

While the viewership and rating both dropped for this week’s episode of RAW, one wrestler has been able to bring eyeballs to his segments. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Cody Rhodes had the highest quarter this week, the second week in a row that’s happened.

Rhodes’ segment with Sami Zayn, which had no commercial break, drew 2,080,000 viewers and a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Rhodes also had the high quarter last week for a segment with Paul Heyman, which had 2,027,000 viewers. This means that on a show that overall was down from last week, Cody (and Sami) actually drew more viewers for his segment this week than last.

Overall, the episode had 1.812 million viewers and an 0.47 rating.