Cody Rhodes Gets Highest-Rated Quarter on WWE RAW For Second Week in a Row
While the viewership and rating both dropped for this week’s episode of RAW, one wrestler has been able to bring eyeballs to his segments. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Cody Rhodes had the highest quarter this week, the second week in a row that’s happened.
Rhodes’ segment with Sami Zayn, which had no commercial break, drew 2,080,000 viewers and a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Rhodes also had the high quarter last week for a segment with Paul Heyman, which had 2,027,000 viewers. This means that on a show that overall was down from last week, Cody (and Sami) actually drew more viewers for his segment this week than last.
Overall, the episode had 1.812 million viewers and an 0.47 rating.
Quarter-hour with Sami Zayn-Cody Rhodes in-ring segment was the high point of Raw.
2,080,000 viewers and a 0.53 P18-49 rating. Almost certainly benefiting it, it was the only quarter w/o a traditional or PiP ad break.
That's 2 weeks in a row for Cody in the high quarter. https://t.co/p0hCFBQHQs
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 14, 2023
