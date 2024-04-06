wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Gets Sponsorship With Logan Paul’s PRIME
April 6, 2024 | Posted by
– Logan Paul’s PRIME energy beverage announced WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as the brand’s first WWE sponsored athlete. You can see the announcement below. Cody Rhodes wrote on the sponsorship, “Adrenaline in the soul, adrenaline in the bottle.”
Our first WWE Superstar — Welcome to the PRIME family @CodyRhodes #FinishTheStory pic.twitter.com/i3hrFqrXIK
— DrinkPrime (@PrimeHydrate) April 6, 2024
Adrenaline in the soul, adrenaline in the bottle https://t.co/Kdfff3hTxM
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 6, 2024