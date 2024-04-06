wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Gets Sponsorship With Logan Paul’s PRIME

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Elimination Chamber Image Credit: WWE

– Logan Paul’s PRIME energy beverage announced WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as the brand’s first WWE sponsored athlete. You can see the announcement below. Cody Rhodes wrote on the sponsorship, “Adrenaline in the soul, adrenaline in the bottle.”

