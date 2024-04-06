Cody Rhodes Gets Sponsorship With Logan Paul’s PRIME

– Logan Paul’s PRIME energy beverage announced WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as the brand’s first WWE sponsored athlete. You can see the announcement below. Cody Rhodes wrote on the sponsorship, “Adrenaline in the soul, adrenaline in the bottle.”

Adrenaline in the soul, adrenaline in the bottle https://t.co/Kdfff3hTxM — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 6, 2024