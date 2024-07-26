wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Gifted Dusty’s Robe At WWE Live Event In Tokyo

July 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 WT WWE Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes was gifted one of his father’s classic robes at WWE’s live event in Tokyo, Japan. Rhodes competed against AJ Styles in the main event of Friday’s live event in Tokyo, and after the match he was gifted the robe that his dad wore when he Antonio Inoki in Japan.

Rhodes defeated Styles at the event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes, House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading