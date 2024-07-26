wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Gifted Dusty’s Robe At WWE Live Event In Tokyo
Cody Rhodes was gifted one of his father’s classic robes at WWE’s live event in Tokyo, Japan. Rhodes competed against AJ Styles in the main event of Friday’s live event in Tokyo, and after the match he was gifted the robe that his dad wore when he Antonio Inoki in Japan.
Rhodes defeated Styles at the event.
Like Father, Like Son. 😌❤️@CodyRhodes#WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/tBHVN8G6jA
— Friendly Wrestling (@WrestleFriendly) July 26, 2024
🚨CODY IN DUSTY’S ROBE🚨
OMG. #WWETokyo
Via: @SLC_YUIxAZU pic.twitter.com/ykUotVjJb6
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) July 26, 2024
メイン終わりにサプライズで父ダスティ・ローデスが日本でアントニオ猪木とタイトルマッチを戦った時のガウンがプレゼントされ、コーディがガウンを羽織ったシーンがエンディングでした😢
Thank you Dusty and Cody Rhodes.#WWE #WWEJAPAN #WWETokyo #CodyRhodes #DustyRhodes #AmericanDream pic.twitter.com/pmqoBFrfJA
— あるプヲタの本音bot卍 (@prowrestlewotak) July 26, 2024