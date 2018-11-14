Various News: Cody Rhodes Gives Advice To Aspiring Wrestling Writers, AJ Styles/Mixed Match Challenge Note, NXT Takeover: War Games II Pre-Show Update

– Cody was recently asked by a fan on Twitter if he had any advice for somebody who wanted to get into the industry, and responded…

Start w/a proper wrestling school & tell the trainer your goal is to be on the creative end of it. You’ll still learn a few bumps/basics but you’ll meet like minded people. Entering this era where most wrestlers have no need for a writer, but in a production there’s always room. https://t.co/gQriCPUeoj — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 14, 2018

– At this time, Jeff Hardy replacing AJ Styles on last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge is not a permanent change. Styles was pulled from his match since Paige would not allow Styles to compete following his WWE Title loss to Daniel Bryan on last night’s WWE Smackdown.

– Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee have been announced for the NXT Takeover: War Games II pre-show panel. The pre-show starts at 6:30PM ET on Saturday.