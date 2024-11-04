Cody Rhodes Says He’s Glad That Wrestling’s Diehard Fans Aren’t Gatekeepers

Cody Rhodes doesn’t see a lot of gatekeeping in diehard wrestling fans, something he says he appreciates. The Undisputed WWE Champion recently spoke with Vegas Revealed for a new interview promoting WrestleMania 41 tickets going on sale, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful:

On possibly headlining WrestleMania 41: “WrestleMania is a destination. It’s a pilgrimage to get to the beginning. WrestleMania is the beginning and the end of our year. I finished the story at WrestleMania 40, but the new story starts the day after, that night even, heading to WrestleMania 41. The most diehard fans ever.”

On wresting fans: One thing I love about our diehard fans, not gatekeepers. They know WrestleMania is going to be filled with people who have never been or maybe they were here 10, 15, 20 years ago and this is putting their toe back in the water. Wrestling fans aren’t gatekeepers. The more the merrier. Let’s fill the place up and have a great time.”