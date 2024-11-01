Cody Rhodes Tells Gunther That ‘The Story Never Ends’ Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Cody Rhodes battles Gunther at WWE Crown Jewel, and he weighed in on being the face of WWE during the Kickoff event. The event took place on Friday ahead of tomorrow’s show, and Rhodes was asked about being WWE’s “quarterback” during the livestreamed event.

“I thought there was a microphone on me growing up, having the last name Rhodes,” he said (per Fightful). “I thought, after winning the Royal Rumble and you coining the phrase, ‘Finish the story,’ there was a microphone on me to see if I could do it. Nothing could have prepared me for the microscope they would be on me after I won the WWE Championship.”

Rhodes continued, “With that comes escalation, monsters like Gunther. We’ve emboldened all the fans here who want to see it. We’ve created those who want to take it away from me. Simply put, as the man who once said, ‘Finish the story,’ allow me to let Gunther know this; brother, the story never ends.”

The two will battle for the men’s Crown Jewel Championship at tomorrow’s show in Saudi Arabia, which streams live on Peacock and WWE Network.