Cody Rhodes Says Gunther vs. Sheamus Was Better Than His Match With Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes believes that Gunther and Sheamus’ match at WWE Clash at the Castle topped his Hell in a Cell bout with Seth Rollins in terms of 2022 matches. On the latest Celtic Warrior Workouts, Rhodes spoke with Sheamus and talked about his match with Rollins at Hell in a Cell, noting that he did consider the Gunther vs. Sheamus match to be a better bout.

“I do want to go on record, I know there was this big discussion over Gunther vs. Sheamus and me vs. Seth,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “Listen, I’ll tell you right here, the better match was their match. I appreciate that people appreciated what I was going through and what I did, but I’m the worst when it comes to talking about the ‘pec match’ because you’re supposed to make this big, Curt Schilling bloody sock moment. To me, it was what I was always going to do. They would have had to legit tase me and handcuff me for me to not go out there.”

Rhodes facees Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, while Sheamus and Gunther will run it back (with Drew McIntyre also involved) in a triple threat for the Intercontinental Championship.