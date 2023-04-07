wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Had Most Individual Merchandise Sales at Wrestlemania

April 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes was the most popular superstar at Wrestlemania, at least in terms of merchandise sales. Rhodes had the most individual sales of anyone else on the roster last weekend.

Meanwhile, generic WWE and Wrestlemania merchandise topped overall sales.

