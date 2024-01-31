wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Says He’s Happy For Mustafa Ali, Ali Responds

January 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali Image Credit: Mustafa Ali

In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes spoke about the success of Mustafa Ali on the independent scene, where he’s created buzz after becoming a free agent.

He wrote: “So happy for you. Move your own goal posts further and further back – they’ll doubt you, but leave em’ the receipts!

Ali replied: “Get to write my story. You make sure you finish yours!

