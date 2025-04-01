Cody Rhodes Says He Has a Receipt Ready For Travis Scott

Cody Rhodes isn’t mad about the infamous black eye he got from Travis Scott, but he says Scott has a receipt coming his way. Scott struck Rhodes at Elimination Chamber when John Cena turned heel and gave Rhodes a black eye, something the Undisputed WWE Champion spoke about in an interview with Complex.

“I am not mad so much, but I am looking, and my eyes are open for what we inevitably, what we’ll call a ‘receipt’,” Rhodes told the outlet. “If Travis Scott ever makes his way back into the WWE fray, maybe there’s a receipt for Travis.”

He added, “Prior to this though, by the way, I was a Travis Scott fan. I bought those sneakers on [Sneaker Shopping].”

Rhodes will defend his title against Cena at WrestleMania 41.