Cody Rhodes Hasn’t Discussed ‘Broken Throne’ With Triple H

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes said that he hasn’t discussed the ‘broken throne’ incident from AEW with Triple H. At Double or Nothing 2019, Rhodes broke a throne meant to look like the ones Triple H used for his Wrestlemania entrances, with a sledgehammer.

Rhodes said: “It’s not mentioned. I’d love it to be mentioned eventually because I still have my broken throne at the Nightmare Factory. I was in the warehouse the other day with WWE, and there is the ‘throne’ throne. Mine is a replica. There is some imagery, some iconography that could be utilized for a show potentially. I’d love for it to eventually be talked about. One thing that was really nice, a conversation that him and I did have, and I didn’t share this until recently, was when I won the Ring of Honor World Championship, I hadn’t spoken to [Triple H] since I left, and I just got a one word text from him that said ‘congrats.’ This is a Ring of Honor show, ends at 1 AM, essentially. Working here, there are a bazillion shows and things you’re doing. I was glad, I found out later, he watched every bit of it. He kept tabs on me. He has his finger on the pulse of what the young fans and the young roster is in to.“