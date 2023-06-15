Cody Rhodes Helps Out Fan Who Sold His Tickets To Event After Rhodes Wasn’t Advertised

Cody Rhodes went the extra mile for a devoted fan who bought tickets to Sunday’s live event, sold them when Rhodes wasn’t announced only for the WWE star to be announced for the show after all. The fan posted on Twitter noting that he got tickets to WWE’s Charleston live event for Sunday so he could attend with his son for Father’s Day and got entrance aisle seats, only to see that when Rhodes’ schedule came out in June he was no longer advertised for it. He said that he sold the tickets to recover some of the cost, and then four days before the show (today), Rhodes was announced as a surprise appearance there. He said that he was “throwing this out into the universe any maybe it will make it’s way” to Rhodes.

Rhodes then responded to the fan, writing:

“A happy ending: 1. I was able to make #WWECharleston this Sunday a possibility, @BrianRDJames got me there!

2. Tickets are on me, check your DMs, can’t wait to see you”

The fan responded to the news, writing:

“Completely stunned. Beyond anything anyone could have expected. @CodyRhodes is second to none.”

