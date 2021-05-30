Cody Rhodes Hints at Adding Another Title to AEW, Shares His Thoughts on a ‘TBS’ Title

– During a recent AEW Double or Nothing media conference call, AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes discussed the future of the TNT title after AEW’s upcoming move to TBS in January 2022. He also teased AEW starting a new championship. Below are some highlights from the conference call (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on the TNT title and another title they might add: “The TBS title has not been discussed yet, but another title as a lot of people can guess has been the title that has been more discussed about potentially coming in the future. I’ll let y’all speculate on what that is. Hint hint, we have a lot of people, teams, on the roster.”

Rhodes on a possible TBS title: “You never know. Remember the origins of the TNT Title was WarnerMedia, our television partner and provider, was the one that wanted us to have it. That was a first in all of wrestling, for your partner in the space to say, ‘We’d like you to represent us,’ which is why we’ll keep it the TNT Title throughout its time. It’s my favorite belt in all of wrestling.”

Cody on the rise and popularity of AEW: “I guess the way I’d put it is I’m not surprised at the expansion, but I’ve always been the eternal pessimist. The reasoning for that is I grew up in a wrestling family. I can’t tell you how many times I heard, ‘Oh, this show’s going to get TV. This is going to be on this network.’ It was not until Tony Khan that wrestling was able to be brought back to a comparable network and actually have an alternative and a challenger in the space that has been [without one] for almost two decades. Even that, I know this can all end on the drop of a hat, but it is amazing how quickly we’ve expanded. Especially now expanding into the TBS territory.”