Cody Rhodes Hits A Year As Undisputed WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes has reached another milestone in his run as the Undisputed WWE Champion, hitting a full year since winning the belt. Rhodes won it at Wrestlemania 40, ending the record-setting run of Roman Reigns. By the time of his next title defense, Rhodes will pass The Rock on the cumulative all-time list (373 recognized by WWE).

Other than Reigns, you’d have to go back eight years to find someone who held the WWE title for a year. AJ Styles did it, running from November 7, 2017 to November 13, 2018. Cody’s also held the WWE title longer than anyone has held the modern version of the World Heavyweight title, beating Seth Rollins’ 316 day reign. As a fun bit of trivia, Rhodes also held the WWE title longer than anyone held the previous version of the World Heavyweight title (Batista had the longest with 282 days).

Rhodes is fifteen days away from surpassing John Cena’s longest reign with the WWE title, and will do so if he beats Cena himself at Wrestlemania.