Cody Rhodes Hopes WWE Does Starrcade Again & Makes it a Network Special

– Cody Rhodes recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open radio (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On The 10,000 Seat All In Show He & The Young Bucks Want to Run: “It was in me that you take this game we’re all involved in and you take wrestling and you leave it better than you found it. And my dad, everyone knows, yeah, three-time world champion. He was a great wrestler, but the part about my dad that I admired the most was his ability to promote, his sense for the big events. And, I don’t know, maybe it was in my bones all along and I didn’t know, but there’s nothing to be afraid of in 2017, in 2018. What is there to be afraid of?”

On Goldust Wrestling as Dustin Rhodes at Starrcade: “I was really proud of Dustin. [Bully] know[s] more than anybody because [he has] seen we have a unique relationship. I love my brother and that was his moment and I have a tendency to want to make stuff about me a lot because Dusty is also my dad. But that was Dustin’s moment and he got to live it, do it, and I’m very proud of him.” Cody added, “I was really proud of Dustin. If they never do that again, I was glad he got to do that.”

On Hoping WWE Does Another Starrcade Event: “I hope they do Starrcade again and I hope they realize from the response it got it should be on the Network. It definitely created enough waves and just goodwill. It should be on the Network for sure.”