Cody Rhodes Discusses How Long He Wants To Keep Wrestling Full-Time

Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts on how long he wants to keep up a full-time wrestling schedule. The Undisputed WWE Champion appeared on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast and during the discussion, he noted that he would like to be finished as a full-time competitor within six years. You can see highlights below via Fightful:

On how long he wants to keep wrestling full-time: “Well, third, 39 now, I’d say my contract is running till I don’t want to wrestle full time, definitely, past 45 okay. drop-in? For sure. Keep myself in shape–”

On what he wants to do after his in-ring career ends: “I would love to tell stories like we do in the ring, in a different fashion. I would absolutely love, love to do [movies], but I’ve always been so linked into wrestling and coming back to WWE, where winning the championship for WWE is essentially like being the quarterback of the team.

“So, it’s been the most fun and rewarding time I’ve ever had in my career, but I can definitely see, I don’t think I’d be able to do it on this level — because I feel the best I’ve ever felt. I feel the best I’ve ever felt at what to do in front of a live crowd, plus we have all these new kids. I was working with one the other day, Carmelo Hayes, really young guy coming up from our developmental system. To be able to see him, hear things, and hear an audience and, ‘Okay, this is why that didn’t work. This is why it did work.’ I’d love to do it at this level, up until probably 45.”