wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Hypes Atlanta Episode of Smackdown, Vows He’s Not Being Set On Fire This Time
Cody Rhodes will be there when Smackdown returns to his home city in Atlanta, but unlike his last match there he won’t be set on fire. Rhodes posted to Twitter on Friday to hype the July 29th episode of Smackdown, which is set to take place in the Georgian city. Last time he was there, he faced Andrade El Idolo in a street fight on AEW Dynamite and put Andrade through a flaming table, but Rhodes said not to expect the same this time around.
Cody wrote:
“I’ll be there, it’s Atlanta, it’s home. (Brandi is not setting me on fire this time though…but I’ll come up with something…)”
💥 🎟 – I’ll be there, it’s Atlanta, it’s home. (Brandi is not setting me on fire this time though…but I’ll come up with something 😈…) https://t.co/SXFiFexdyP
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update on How AEW Stars Feel About Going to WWE After Cody Rhodes’ Exit
- Latest On AEW Talent’s Reaction to MJF’s Dynamite Promo & Situation
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Winning WCW Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997, Hogan Quickly Regaining Title At Road Wild
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown