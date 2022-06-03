Cody Rhodes Hypes Atlanta Episode of Smackdown, Vows He’s Not Being Set On Fire This Time

Cody Rhodes will be there when Smackdown returns to his home city in Atlanta, but unlike his last match there he won’t be set on fire. Rhodes posted to Twitter on Friday to hype the July 29th episode of Smackdown, which is set to take place in the Georgian city. Last time he was there, he faced Andrade El Idolo in a street fight on AEW Dynamite and put Andrade through a flaming table, but Rhodes said not to expect the same this time around.

Cody wrote:

“I’ll be there, it’s Atlanta, it’s home. (Brandi is not setting me on fire this time though…but I’ll come up with something…)”