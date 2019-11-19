wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Hypes Tonight’s AEW Dark
November 19, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW executive Cody Rhodes shared a tweet hyping tonight’s new episode of AEW Dark. You can check out his tweet below. Here is the lineup for tonight’s Dark:
* The Young Bucks vs. El Lindaman and Tomahawk TT
* Britt Bakers & AEW Women’s Champion Riho vs. Big Swole & Kris Statlander
* Best Friends vs. Private Party
* Dustin Rhodes serving as guest commentator.
DARK – Tonight 7/6c
🌑
(both these tag matches were exceptional, and Dustin on commentary was fun) pic.twitter.com/c9lrtXEDGU
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 19, 2019
