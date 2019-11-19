Cody Rhodes Hypes Tonight’s AEW Dark

– AEW executive Cody Rhodes shared a tweet hyping tonight’s new episode of AEW Dark. You can check out his tweet below. Here is the lineup for tonight’s Dark:

* The Young Bucks vs. El Lindaman and Tomahawk TT

* Britt Bakers & AEW Women’s Champion Riho vs. Big Swole & Kris Statlander

* Best Friends vs. Private Party

* Dustin Rhodes serving as guest commentator.