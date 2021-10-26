Cody Rhodes: ‘I’m Not Going to Change Who I am as a Wrestler’

– AEW star Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on Kevin & Cory and discussed Rampage beating Smackdown in the head-to-head numbers and more. Below are some additional highlights from Cody’s appearance (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on his reality show with Brandi: “Well, everything was all happening at once. AEW is doing insane, insane business. It’s one of the executive vice presidents and Brandi’s chief brand officer. On top of that, I go to do a show on TBS with Rosario Dawson, and T-Pain, and Jennifer Nettles, that being Go Big Show. On top of that, while that’s all happening, Brandi gets pregnant, so now Brandi’s pregnant, AEW is gonna get a second show that’s on WarnerMedia networks, and then that’s when TNT said, okay, peak professional life, peak personal life, it’s happening. She’s pregnant. We’ve got to get this show. I was not hard to sell on it because I get a whole movie of Liberty being born, forever based on this show. More than anything, it wasn’t about money. It wasn’t about their strategies when it comes to a peripheral content show about bringing in casual viewers. Of course, that’s part of it, but more than anything, I wanted to have this whole movie of my daughter being born, and I do. I just think Rhodes to the Top is great, and I’m so glad that fans kind of came out in droves for it because it’s authentic, and it’s my wife. The good, bad, or ugly, it’s our life.”

Cody on not changing his approach as a wrestler despite his negative fan reactions: “I’ve been asked this a lot lately, and I feel almost terrible in all my responses because one day I said I feel like Woody from Toy Story because New York booed a lot, Charlotte booed a lot, but then this past week in Miami, all sudden you got this giant positive reception. And I thought, okay, okay, I think that’s the route I’m going to be going on is is walking that line right in the middle. I’m not going to change who I am as a wrestler, and I think years and years that people assuming we’re going to do kind of something WWE-light style or soap opera-y with those boots. I think the route we’re going on is probably the route that’s most challenging, but we can’t give people what they’ve already seen before. So if that means New York is going to boo me and then that means Miami is going to cheer me, or Atlanta is going to cheer me, Boston might boo me, then I can walk that line. I really can. It’s like playing a home and playing an away game. It’s different. In wrestling, sometimes it’s good and profitable just to play checkers, but I think what I do on screen has been a lot of chess, and I’m just living it. As long as they’re the loudest, the longest, whether it’s positive or negative. I have no complaints.”