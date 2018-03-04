Various News: Cody Rhodes Imitates Kenny Omega at ROH Event, Natalya Looks Back at Her Stampede Wrestling Days

– Cody Rhodes took a shot at Kenny Omega during last night’s ROH Manhattan Mayhem event. He imitated Kenny Omega’s “Terminator” pose he frequently uses in his matches. Rhodes and Omega are currently set to face each other one-on-one at Supercard of Honor XII in April. You can check out the tweet, along with another tweet by Rhodes he posted later, below.

Nobody guessed tonight would be the greatest show in Hammerstein history…not sure why, there's a pattern here folks. https://t.co/aUqgd8WR2G — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 4, 2018

– WWE Superstar Natalya posted a tweet and photo today that looks back at her days in Stampede Wrestling. You can check out the throwback photo she tweeted out below.