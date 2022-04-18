WWE News: Cody Rhodes On ‘Out Of Character,’ Massive Viewing Audience For WrestleMania 38 In India

– Ryan Satin has been joined by Cody Rhodes for a new episode of the Out of Character Podcast. Rhodes discussed his return to WWE, a mistake he made in AEW, Triple H, and much more.

– India.com is reporting that WrestleMania 38 garnered a whopping 56.1 million viewers on Sony Sports Network in India. The debut of Veer is also credited for a nine percent boost in Raw viewers in India.

– A new edition of Canvas 2 Canvas with Rob Schamberger has been released. This time, the focus is on artwork for John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Deacon Batista.