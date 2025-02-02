Cody Rhodes Reportedly Dealing With Injuries, Will Be On Friday’s WWE Smackdown

During today’s Royal Rumble post-show (via Fightful, Jackie Redmond announced that Cody Rhodes is dealing with multiple injuires but will still be on Friday’s Smackdown. The episode takes place in Memphis.

Redmond said: “Cody Rhodes is dealing with multiple injuries. I can’t confirm the intensity or severity of those injuries, but what I will tell you is that they are bad enough that Cody will not be addressing the media in tonight’s press conference. In fact, his in-ring status might even be up in the air as well. What I can confirm is that Cody Rhodes will still attend Friday Night SmackDown in Memphis.“