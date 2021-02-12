Cody Rhodes’ Injury Reportedly Legitimate, Details On How It Happened

AEW announced yesterday that Cody Rhodes suffered a minor rotator cuff tear during his match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. It was said at the time by Wrestling Observer Live that the injury happened when Cody took a suplex, but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some clarification on that.

Noting that the injury is indeed legitimate, the report notes that Rhodes also suffered damage to his left trapezoid. While the match aired on Wednesday, it was actually taped a week ago. It happened during a spot in Rhodes’ tag match with Lee Johnson against Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi, during a moment when Bononi hit him with a pumphandle slam. He landed on the left shoulder and immediately winced in pain and began to sell it. Multiple people confirmed that was the spot where he was injured. While it looked like a planned spot due to the selling and the team working over his shoulder after, he’s actually hurt.

Cody is planning to rehab the shoulder with Bryce Remsberg and Doc Sampson at the next TV tapings on February 17 and 18. It’s believed that he will be able to go forward with his match on March 3, teaming with Red Velvet against Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill.