Cody Rhodes on Intercontinental Title Design Change, Finds It ‘Unlikely’ It was Changed to Spite Him

– AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes responded to a fan tweet saying WWE’s recent change to the Intercontinental title belt design was because he was the one who brought the previous design back to the company in 2011. Cody Rhodes denied the idea and said it was simply WWE deciding it was time for a change with the belt rather than changing the design to try and spite him.

Cody Rhodes wrote on Twitter on the design change for the Intercontinental title, “Unlikely. Probably just time for a change. All good things and such…I’m sure this one will have great moments/wrestlers attached to it just like the older one.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

Cody Rhodes previously debuted his white strap Intercontinental title belt back at WWE Hell in a Cell 2011. A new design for the belt for champ Shinsuke Nakamura debuted on last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX.