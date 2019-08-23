Cody Rhodes Is Intrigued By NXT On USA

– Cody Rhodes talked to Bleacher Report about NXT moving to USA Network every Wednesday beginning on Sept. 18. The show will run head-to-head with AEW on TNT, which premieres on Oct. 2.

“I’m oddly intrigued to see what Vince McMahon does with NXT,” Rhodes said. “My dad was instrumental in building the NXT brand. For a long time, It had been a developmental project. For Vince to now bring it to the USA Network as if it’s a full brand, I’m just intrigued by it.”

“I think the most important night in all of wrestling is now Wednesday nights,” Rhodes said. “The best wrestling is going to be happening on Wednesday nights. It’s destination TV, and when’s the last time wrestling was destination TV? It’s now must-watch, and I’m not going to complain about that…Wrestling fans now have a choice, and I hope they choose us.”

