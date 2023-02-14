Cody Rhodes Is Open To the Idea of WrestleMania Match Becoming a Triple Threat

Cody Rhodes is currently set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, but he doesn’t mind if it becomes a triple threat. Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and weighed in on the possibility of the loser of Zayn vs. Reigns for the titles at Elimination Chamber joining the match to make it a triple threat bout. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the possibility of the match becoming a triple threat bout with Sami Zayn: “No, I don’t really have a preference. Solely because I want to wrestle the best. People wanted a contender forever. So if two show up, don’t be mad. Don’t make it about A or B, or B or A, or one or two. Enjoy it all. That’s really been kind of the challenge. I can’t begrudge a dude for getting super hot. I have no preference in terms of the direction it goes. I really look forward to the moments when I’m in there if they happen, Sami, whether that’s just on the Road to WrestleMania, because I think it’s different than people think. I think he’s doing amazing. So yeah, bring it all together.”

On the various possibilities for the match: “Hey, who knows? Who knows what happens in Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania? One of the reasons I keep serene, peace, and calm is because I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I’m not the Executive Vice President label. I still think like some people think I’ve got that EVP stroke, I barely had it in the first place. Like I said, I want to play quarterback, I want to get in the game, and I’ll compete for that position.”