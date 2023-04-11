Cody Rhodes Issues Challenge To Brock Lesnar For WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes is seeking his revenge against Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Rhodes cut a promo addressing Brock Lesnar’s heel turn on last week’s show when he attacked Rhodes before they were set to tag together against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. During Monday’s promo, Rhodes noted that he has switched his focus fully to Lesnar and that with Brock not in town, he was challenging him to a match at Backlash in May.

Lesnar has yet to respond to Rhodes’ challenge. Backlash takes place on May 6th from San Juan, Puerto Rico and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.