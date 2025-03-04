Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Randy Orton Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and Randy Orton will be on this week’s WWE Smackdown after an eventful Elimination Chamber. WWE announced on Raw that Rhodes will appear on Friday’s show to address the attack by John Cena and The Rock against him at Elimination Chamber.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Cargill and Orton will be on the show after making their returns at the Chamber with Cargill attacking Naomi and Orton attacking Kevin Owens.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Friday night on USA Network, is:

* Street Fight: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

* Cody Rhodes addresses WWE Elimination Chamber

* Randy Orton appears

* Jade Cargill appears