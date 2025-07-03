Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill & Tiffany Stratton Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton will all be on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced that Rhodes and Cargill will appear to address their King and Queen of the Ring wins, while Cargill will chose her WWE Evolution challenger. In addition, the Bloodline will appear following Solo Sikoa’s US Title win at Night of Champions.

